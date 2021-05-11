Travel expert provides top 3 tips to keep in mind ahead of the holidays

In the past month, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines had to cancel thousands of flights stranding travelers in their tracks.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The countdown to the holidays is on! 20 days until Thanksgiving, 50 days until Christmas and many of us are already making travel plans.

Travel troubles seem inevitable. In the past month, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines had to cancel thousands of flights stranding travelers in their tracks.

If you're planning on traveling by car for the holidays, expect to spend more money and time.

So, here's three things you need to know before booking that flight.



Travel agent Pauline Baumer said traveling by air is going to be the most affordable and quickest option this holiday season.



“There's not much else we can do because we live so far away from everywhere,” Baumer said.



Gas prices are averaging $2.80 per gallon, and there have been some flight delays and cancellations ahead of the holiday months.



“Well, I don't think very many people were traveling last holiday season but I know just the airports are pretty full now,” Baumer said.



Tip #1: Avoid getting the boot off your flight.



“Book as early as you can,” Baumer said.



You can find the best deals on flights by using a travel agent.

Tip #2: The early bird always gets the best seats.



“Before you leave 24 hours prior be sure to check yourself in on your computer or telephone because at least you'll know if your plane is flying,” Baumer said.



Tip #3: Have a checklist. If you're already packed with your bags placed at the front door, you won't be scrambling like eggs at the last second.



“Right upon Thanksgiving and Christmas, you need to give yourself two and a half hours because of security,” Baumer said.



If a flight gets canceled, most airlines provide refunds and vouchers for future flights but following these simple steps could make your holiday season a bit merrier.