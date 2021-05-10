Scientists to survey the health of the aquatic community in the lower Neches River basin

For more than 50 years, scientists have been studying the basin as they track its conditions and the life inside.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lower Neches Valley Authority announced Tuesday that ecological groups will be conducting a 2021 survey to examine the health of the aquatic community in the lower Neches River basin.

The 2021 survey is focused on monitoring basic ecosystem components and comparing the data to previous studies.



For more than 50 years, scientists have been studying the basin as they track its conditions and the life inside.

Previous studies were performed in 1953, 1956, 1960, 1973, 1996, and 2003, according to the LNVA.



The LNVA alongside the Patrick Center for Environmental Research at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will conduct a biological assessment of the Neches River in the Beaumont area, according to the release.

The study will analyze attached algae, macro-invertebrates, and fish from all available aquatic habitats.

Researchers will also evaluate basic water quality properties, metals, metalloids, and selected organic compounds.

The survey is partially funded by the Southeast Texas Plant Managers Forum.