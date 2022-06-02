2021 record-setting year for organ donors, here's how you can become one

"We attribute this to the generosity of Texans who were wanting to do something during the pandemic, she said. TOSA announced a record breaking 260 heroic organ donors providing 806 organs for transplants ultimately saving 691 lives."



The alliance said that's a 38 percent increase from the previous year. However, despite the jump there is still a need for more donors in Texas.



"Around 10,000 men, women and even children are in need of a lifesaving organ transplant," she said. In Bexar County, we are about 66 percent registered. So, that is why it is important to take the steps and sign up. Leave a legacy. Save eight lives, and help 75 others."