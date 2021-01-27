2021 Nederland Heritage Festival cancellation impacting organizers, small businesses

RELATED: COVID-19 Numbers: Southeast Texas reports 66 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths Monday



“It was a difficult decision. It was heartbreaking, but it was the best decision overall,” Hemby said.



Organizer Hemby isn't the only one feeling the blow.



“We, as small businesses, look forward to local festivals like that to help create revenue to help us stay in business,” Evy Knight said.



Knight owns Twisted Gypsy in Mid County. She said the festival is a great way to draw shoppers into her boutique.



“Last year, being that it was canceled, it's just been one thing after another with this pandemic,” Knight said.



Hemby said the effects of a major event pulling the plug are wide reaching.



“It'll impact us, more importantly, the 20 non-profit vendors that also raise money for their cause. I really feel bad for them,” Hemby said.



A month ago, organizers felt optimistic about moving forward with the festival. They had hope the vaccine distribution process would give them the green light, but the numbers kept climbing.



"You know everybody's heart is broken," Hemby said. "However, for the safety and health of our community, we're just going to wait and come back better next year."



In the meantime, there is still a way you can give back. “We can sell our T-shirts. We're selling our program books… people like to get the T-shirts as memorabilia,” Hemby said.



So although the year's heritage festival is a no-go, you can still hold on to something that'll help you remember the good times that this festival once brought you.