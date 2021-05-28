2021 Memorial Day weekend marks first holiday with less COVID-19 stress

If you are wanting to do a little something different for the weekend like soak up the sun at the beach or dive into the pool, here's what you need to know.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Now that COVID-19 cases are down and vaccination rates are up, people are itching to get out and gather together, and Memorial Day weekend really marks the first holiday with less COVID-19 stress.

Many restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been relaxed and people want to take advantage of that.

Friday was a gorgeous day at the YMBL South Texas State Fair, and there are just a couple of more days to come out and enjoy it. This will be the first time ever that the state fair is open during Memorial Day weekend, and with COVID-19 restrictions relaxing, it's bringing more people out.

School is out for most children, summer temperatures are officially here and COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing, making a beach trip or a day at the pool the hot picks to cool off. While you're having fun under the sun, safety comes first.

That's why Magnolia Public Pool in Beaumont has newly trained lifeguards ready to go, but Galveston beach patrol isn't meeting their target for lifeguards on duty.

It's a trend happening nationwide, and many attribute it to another consequence of the pandemic.



Beach patrol is working to have at least one lifeguard on duty at all 32 lifeguard towers this weekend. But, visitors are asked to swim near towers and to be more cautious.



Wherever the road takes you this weekend, you're going to need to gas up first but just because it's the holiday doesn't mean you get the holiday deals on gas prices.



“We're seeing about a 12 percent increase on average over the last month today the average is sitting at about $2.68 as we head into Memorial Day weekend, and it did go up from yesterday,” said AAA representative Daniel Armbruster.



Although Beaumont is below the average gas price of $2.72 for the state, Armbruster says 2.8 million Texans alone that will be driving just this weekend for leisure.



That's a 16 percent increase of people travelling from last year for Memorial Day weekend.



“That's putting a pressure on demand, and it can put pressure at the pumps as well,” Armbruster said.



To save money, Armbruster recommends lightening the load in your car, making sure tires are properly inflated, and avoiding quick accelerations.

More people on the road traveling is a sign folks are ready for this new chapter with less COVID-19 restrictions.



The holiday deals may not affect the gas prices, but there are still deals going on here at the South Texas State Fair this weekend have a safe Memorial Day.