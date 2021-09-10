Dogtoberfest in full effect Saturday in downtown Beaumont

The family-fun event will have a "Strut Your Mutt" parade, paw readings, games for children and dogs to adopt, among other paw-some activities.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ruff week? The 2021 Dogtoberfest in downtown Beaumont could help with that!

The family-fun event is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Central Bark, the area between Julie Rogers Theatre and the Beaumont Downtown Library.

Dogtoberfest will have a "Strut Your Mutt" parade, paw readings, games for children and dogs to adopt, among other paw-some activities.

The event is free to attend, and there's a minimal charge to participate in events, according to the organizers.

While having fun is at the top of mind, organizers said it's important to follow a few rules.

All dogs must be vaccinated

All dogs must be on a leash

Cats are not allowed at the event

For more information about the event, visit dogtoberfestbeaumont.com or contact Beaumont Main Street at (409) 838-2202.

