Crime Stopper of the Year awards reception to honor community members, organizations Thursday

They will be recognized for their valuable services to law enforcement agencies in Jefferson, Orange, and Hardin counties.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is celebrating 40 years of helping law enforcement agencies keep our community safe.

The non-profit organization is holding its "Rubies & Wranglers" awards reception Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont. Individuals and groups will be recognized for their valuable services to law enforcement agencies in Jefferson, Orange, and Hardin counties.

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas works with all law enforcement agencies in the area by offering cash rewards for anonymous tips regarding a crime that has been committed that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Southeast Texans that have information about a crime can contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas by calling 833-TIPS, reporting through the website 833tips.com or by using the P3 TIPS app on any mobile device.

The tips have complete anonymity, guaranteed by law, and may lead to a reward of $1,000.

The non-profit says law enforcement agencies find Crime Stoppers to be an invaluable tool in gaining information that assists them in solving and preventing crimes.