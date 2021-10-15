Beaumont Comic-Con promises prizes, panels and more this weekend at Ford Park

Southeast Texans will have a chance to win a $500 cash prize at the comic con if they win first place in the adult cosplay contest.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Friday night was the opening night for the weekend-long 2021 Beaumont Comic-Con, where Southeast Texans can win cash prizes, listen to informing panels, meet their favorite actors and more.

The 2021 Beaumont Comic-Con will run on Friday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Ford Park Entertainment Complex. Tickets will be available at the door during the con.

The MCM Elegante Hotel and Conference Center will have rooms available at a discounted rate for all vendors and con patrons.

At the Comic-Con, Southeast Texans will have a chance to win a $500 cash prize in an adult cosplay contest. The contest will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m.

No pre-registration is needed for the contest, but competitors must be 16 years of age or older. Organizers said judging will be based on originality, craftsmanship, demeanor, and crowd reaction.

Those who wish to compete can join as a group, team, duo, or individual. The first-place prize is $500, second place is $200, and third place is $100.

A kid's version of the contest will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. All competitors must be 15 years of age or younger. The first-place prize is $100, second place is $50 and two runner-ups will win $25 each.

On Saturday and Sunday, panels discussion and an array of events will take place in the lobby on the front stage of Ford Park.

Saturday, October 15

11 a.m. Todd Way presents "How to be a paid influencer."

1 p.m. Greg Kelso presents "Podcasting 101"

2 p.m. Fat Dad Fan Boy presents "THE Ultimate toy quiz"

3 p.m. Seneschal of Bordermarch "Time for a duel"

4 p.m. ADULT COSPLAY CONTEST presented by T-Mobile

Sunday, October 16

11 a.m. Saber Guild Mustafar Temple "Lightsaber demo"

Noon Fat Dad Dan Boy presents "Toys of the Universe"

1 p.m. Go Go Power Ranger (all of our available Power Ranger guests will be doing a Q&A.

3 p.m. KIDS COSPLAY CONTEST presented by T-Mobile

In addition to a multitude of fun events, competitions, and panels, the 2021 Beaumont Comic Con will also feature special guests such as Kristina Ho and Liana Ramirez, actresses from Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Steve Andreno, actor from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Greg peters, four-time Emmy award winner, and more.

Comic Con organizers said that even though Ford Park has been sold, they are still locked in for the con until 2022.