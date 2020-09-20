20-year-old OSU bull rider dies after competing in Mineral Wells rodeo

He was injured when he was bucked off, officials said.

A 20-year-old member of the Oklahoma State University Rodeo Team died Thursday night after he was injured during a rodeo competition in Mineral Wells, a news release from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said.

Rowdy Lee Swanson was from Duncan, Oklahoma, and had been studying animal sciences at OSU. He was bucked off and fatally injured during the rodeo held by the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association, rodeo officials said.

Coach Cody Hollingsworth shared a statement via the team's Twitter account, saying Swanson will be "missed immensely" and that "he was a big part of our rodeo family."

The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association also gave their condolences to Swanson's family in a statement posted to Facebook Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner. “The entire Rodeo Committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”

George Taylor, the CEO of PRCA, echoed that sentiment in the release.