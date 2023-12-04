'Investment for the community' : 2 new fire stations coming to Port Arthur

The buildings are so old the front doors sometimes malfunction, which causes delays in emergency services.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two new fire stations are coming to the City of Port Arthur to help first responders better serve their community.

Fire officials tell 12News, Stations 2 and 3 are at least 60 years old.

The buildings are so old the front doors sometimes malfunction, which causes delays in emergency services.

"They are old and they need to be replaced," said Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

By October, an empty lot could be home to the new Port Arthur Fire Station 3.

Benson says the station will be moving, but they will still service Port Acres and the west side of Port Arthur.

Right now, Benson is still searching for a place to build Station 2.

"But that doesn't mean we won't relocate. We're continuing to look for Station 2, but there may be some sites that could be better positioning for the new one because that then can help improve response time," he said.

Port Arthur Pastor Jack Chatman says he's looking forward to the new buildings.

"I think it's great that they want to involve the community, that they are going to be serving out in the Port Acres and Montrose communities," he said.

Chatman hopes that having bigger and newer stations can help offer people help more quickly.

"You have schools out there. Those type of emergency services are always needed and response times for the state of Texas I think even nationally is like six minutes," Chatman said.

"Time when you're talking about a medical issue or fire time is critical," Benson said.

But, it's not just better response times that these two new stations will bring. The new layout will also create a healthier lifestyle for first responders.

"Now is a model we refer to as the hot and warm cold zone. The hot zone is the apparatus bay. The warm zone is air locks between the apparatus bay and the living quarters because you don't want to bring those toxic products from the apparatus bay into the living quarters," Benson said.

Benson says they are still waiting to hear back from architects to determine how much Station 2 and 3 will cost.

Although he says building costs have gone up 40% since 2019, it will be worth it.

"At the end of the day a new fire station is an investment for the community," Benson said.

Benson says they also plan to do upgrades to the five other fire stations, which includes retro fitting them with those hot/cold/warm zones and diesel exhaust systems to make sure the air is clean as trucks come in and out.