2 indicted for murder in connection with Dec. 2021 shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured at Beaumont gas station

The deadly shooting happened on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the 2100 block of Willow Glen Drive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up murder indictments Wednesday to two Beaumont men in connection with a late December shooting that left one man dead and another injured at a West End gas station.

(Editor's Note: The video above is from a Jan. 11, 2022 newscast.)

During the investigation, Anthony Johnson, 18, surrendered to Beaumont Police, and Joseph Seymoure, 19, surrendered to police in Galveston.

The two were indicted on Wednesday, Jan. 26 for first-degree murder.

The deadly shooting happened on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the 2100 block of Willow Glen Drive.

The victims then drove to a CITGO gas station nearby after the shooting happened, according to police. Officers reported to the gas station around 9:20 p.m.

Dexter Anderson, 25, of Beaumont, died after he was shot inside a car. Another person inside the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Anderson was pronounced dead inside the car. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his body, according to the release.

An eyewitness to the shooting positively identified Seymoure above as the person who fired the gun that killed Anderson, according to the affidavit.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device