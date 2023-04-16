Man, woman die in Port Arthur house fire early Sunday morning

The cause of the fire and the deaths are under investigation and autopsies have been ordered.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man and a woman died following an early morning house fire on the east side of Port Arthur Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Port Arthur Fire Department were sent to a home in the 4000 block of Griffing Dr. at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Gregory Benson.

The house received "significant damage" and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one home and no other nearby houses were damaged he said.

The cause of the fire and the deaths are under investigation and autopsies have been ordered Benson said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.