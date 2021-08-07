2 injured in helicopter crash at Chambers County Airport, deputies say

Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Saturday. They said two people suffered minor injuries.

“An experimental gyrocopter crashed on Runway 17 after departure at the Chambers County Airport in Anahuac, Texas today at 11:15 a.m. local time. Preliminary reports are that two people were on board. Please ask local authorities for information on their conditions and identities. The FAA will investigate.”