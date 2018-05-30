Orange County ESD 1 is responded to a house fire on the 100 block of University St.

According to Orange County ESD #1, the fire appeared to have started somewhere in the attic of the house

Two Vidor ISD Maintenance Department employees, who were working right across from where the fire took place, called it in around 3:35 p.m.

A 26-year-old handicapped man was trapped in the house and his father arrived home, frantic, and rushed into the burning home, according to the men.

The employees, Tommy Gilcrease and Terry Meulemans, instinctively rushed in after the man.

Gilcrease was able to carry the handicapped man to safety and Meulemans found the father unconscious, but was able to remove him from the home as well.

According to the brother of the handicapped man, he was the victim of a drunk driver and was unable to escape the burning home on his own.

The man had been asleep and the parents left for a few minutes, accidentally leaving the stove on, according to the brother.

Both men are doing okay. The son conscious and taken to a hospital where he is being treated for smoke inhalation.

OC ESD 1 is still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

