From Beaumont Fire Rescue...

Earlier today there was a house fire reported on Angelina near S. 4th street. The fire was contained to the rear of the house by fire crews that were quick to respond to the scene. While escaping the house one of the three occupants received a laceration and was transported to a local ER. Two firefighters received injuries also while fighting the fire. First was a heat related injury and the firefighter was treated by Beaumont EMS on scene and was not transported. The second firefighter received a leg injury and was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local ER for treatment with minor injuries. Cause of the fire was ruled accidental. The occupants will be relocating until repairs can be made.

