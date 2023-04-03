x
2 escape Orange County mobile home fire Monday morning

One man suffered non-life threatening burns to his hands due to the fire.
VIDOR, Texas — Two people escaped serious injury Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Orange County.

Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire.

One man suffered non-life threatening burns to his hands after he and another person escaped the fire in the 1200 block of West Circle Dr. north of Pine Forest in Orange County according to fire chief Robert Smith.

The fire, which was reported at about 9 a.m. Monday, in the mobile home where a man and his wife live was ruled accidental Smith told 12News.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

