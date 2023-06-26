2 cited, 1 injured after 10-vehicle wreck near Adams Bayou in Orange County Saturday afternoon

Driver Brad Griffin, 39, of Cypress and Thuy Nguyen, 43, of Richmond, were cited for failure to control speed.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two drivers were cited after a multi-vehicle crash near Adams Bayou Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate Highway 10 at the 876-mile marker on June 25, 2023, according to a news release from The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Preliminary investigation reveals that at around 12:33 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was traveling west. It is reported that the Toyota slowed down and was struck from behind by an Acura passenger car.

This caused a chain reaction with eight other vehicles.

Nine of those drivers were not injured.

One driver was transported to a Calcasieu Hospital for treatment.

Driver Brad Griffin, 39, of Cypress, was cited for failure to control speed, according to the release.

Thuy Nguyen, 43, of Richmond, was also cited for failure to control speed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.