Beaumont mayor 'tips her cap' in celebration of MLB legend, Jackie Robinson Day

On April 15, 1947, Robinson made his big league debut and became the first Black MLB player of the modern era.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton tipped her cap on April 15 in celebration of the day that Jackie Robinson made history as the first Black Major League Baseball player.

The City of Beaumont posted the photo on their Facebook page with the caption: “Tip Your Cap Today! Mayor Mouton celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.”



The Beaumont mayor is the first Black woman to ever hold the position in the city's 183-year history.

From Beaumont to New York, Robinson will be celebrated across the country on Friday, which is the 75th anniversary of his debut.

All MLB players will wear a Dodger blue 42 on their backs on April 15, 2022 for the 75th anniversary of the legendary player breaking the color barrier, the MLB announced Friday.

For the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, all players will wear a Dodger blue 42 on the backs of their jerseys on April 15th. pic.twitter.com/Vgkro1BzP3 — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2022