19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County.

It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs

A teenager is believed to have been burning something in his yard when the incident took place. It is unknown what the victim was burning.

The severity of his burns is unclear at this moment. He was flown to a burn center to be treated for his injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

