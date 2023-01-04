18-wheeler struck by train in Beaumont's north end Wednesday morning

The driver of the truck was not injured and no one aboard the train was injured.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating after an 18-wheeler was hit by a train in the north end of the city.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train struck the 18-wheeler at a crossing on Broad Oak St near Sherwood Dr.

The driver of the truck was not injured and no one aboard the train was injured according to officers at the scene.

Police were dispatched to the wreck at about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning according to Beaumont Police dispatch records.

The 18-wheeler, which was loaded with Coca-Cola products, was struck by the southbound freight train just east of Coca-Cola Southwest beverages which has an Eastex freeway address but is located along Broad Oak St.

Officers at the scene say the crossing will remain closed until a wrecker can remove the truck from the crossing.

At least one other crossing, at Cooks Lake Road in Hardin County, was blocked by the stopped train following the wreck.

The crossing was equipped with flashing lights and gates which fits the description of an "active grade crossing," according to the Federal railroad Adminstrsation website.

"Active grade crossings have active warning and control devices such as bells, flashing lights, and gates, in addition to passive warning devices such as crossbucks (the familiar x-shaped signs that mean yield to the train), yield or stop signs and pavement markings," according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Officials from BNSF are also on the scene

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.