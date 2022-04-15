18-wheeler overturns on Newton County highway, leaves 1 trapped for more than an hour

Trying to avoid a collision, the truck driver moved to the right of the road and traveled into a ditch, DPS said.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are looking for a car that may have caused an 18-wheeler to crash into a ditch, trapping a driver inside on a Newton County highway.

DPS said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 12, just east of SH 87.

A Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west, and the silver car was headed east on the highway. DPS was told the silver car passed the truck with an insufficient amount of space on the road.

Trying to avoid a collision, the truck driver moved to the right of the road and traveled into a ditch, DPS said. The truck hit struck several trees.

First responders spent an hour and eight minutes trying to free the man in the overturned 18-wheeler, according to the Deweyville Fire Department.

The truck driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, DPS said.

Volunteers from the Little Cypress ESD 3, Mauriceville Fire ESD 4, and Trout Creek Fire Department helped extract the man successfully, according to the Deweyville Fire Department.

The silver passenger car continued to travel west and was not located, according to DPS.

Anyone with any information regarding the silver car is encouraged to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at (936) 634 4623.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a DPS news release...

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on state Highway 12, just east of SH 87, that occurred today, April 15, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west. It is reported that an unknown silver passenger car began to pass the truck tractor with insufficient clearance, due to another vehicle traveling east. To avoid a collision, the truck tractor took evasive action to the right and traveled into the north ditch, where it struck several trees.

The silver passenger car continued to travel west and has not been located. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936 634 4623.

Crews clean up crash after 18-wheeler overturns on Hwy 12 in Orange County 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5