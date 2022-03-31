Investigation underway after 18-wheeler catches fire for 'unknown reason' on I-10 in Jefferson County

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling east and reportedly caught fire.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating an 18-wheeler crash that reportedly caught fire for an "unknown reason" along a Jefferson County highway.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 10 just east of FM 365.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Freightliner semi-trailer was traveling east and reportedly caught fire, according to a news release from DPS.

The fire caused the trailer and part of the truck to become fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the truck was harmed, according to DPS.

Drivers were stuck in traffic for hours after the wreck shut down all eastbound lanes on I-10.

The Texas Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to take alternate routes due to the traffic delays.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dept. reporting an 18 wheeler fire on I10 eastbound near FM365. All lanes are closed. Please use an alternate route — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) March 31, 2022