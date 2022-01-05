17-year-old goes missing while fishing near San Luis Pass bridge

The Coast Guard has joined in the search for the teen who was wade fishing Saturday near the San Luis Pass Bridge between Galveston and Brazoria County.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard has joined in the search for a teen who may have gone under while wade fishing Saturday off the far western tip of Galveston Island.

The 17-year-old went missing while fishing near the San Luis Pass Bridge just after 8:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

Crews from Freeport, Houston, and Galveston, as well as officers and deputies from Jamaica Beach, Brazoria County, and Galveston have joined in the search for the teen.

He's described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He's Hispanic and was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

Chief Peter Davis, with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, said the teen and some friends were fishing in fairly shallow water when the teen disappeared.

Davis said the teen's friends searched for him for a while and then called 911.

On Sunday, Texas EquuSearch joined the search efforts.