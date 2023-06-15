17 BISD students will learn about petrochemical industry careers during ExxonMobil 2-week program

ExxonMobil launched 409 Energy Scholars, which is a two-week pilot summer program to introduce 17 BISD incoming high school seniors to the petrochemical industry.

BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil in Beaumont is helping pave the way for success by inspiring the next generation of engineers and operators.

They'll also be told about available careers within ExxonMobil’s Beaumont-area operations, according to a news release from ExxonMobil.

Participating students submitted teacher references and wrote essays as part of their application to the program.

Johnny Banks is a senior at West Brook High School. He is already thinking about his future.

"I just feel like becoming an engineer or one of those different jobs can help the world," Banks said.

Banks joined 16 of his peers including Mireya Calderon, Beaumont United High School senior, behind the gates of Beaumont's ExxonMobil Plant.

"I hope I learn more about how the refineries work and also the power plant and also I hope to work here at ExxonMobil maybe," Calderon said.

Both Calderon and Banks were chosen to be part of this immersive experience, which includes touring labs and speaking with employees like Engineering Supervisor Kelci Crawford.

"These kids are just incredible. It's incredible to just have the opportunity to show them a little bit about what our industry is like," Crawford said.

Calderon says she wants to be a civil engineer and build bridges.

"I'm interested in STEM because it deals with engineering math and science and that's what i'm good at," she said.

Banks has taken calculus and statistics classes to prepare him for the next steps in his career.

"I plan on going to Sam Houston or the University of Texas. I'd like to study clinical psychology, but I'll probably have a minor in something like planning and scheduling so that I can get into an industry like this," Banks said.

ExxonMobil is counting on programs like this to provide a spark in students.

"I didn't have as much access to that when I was in high school, but these kids are able to get involved with STEM-related courses throughout their high school career," Crawford said.

Participants will also be learning how to respond to media and the community inquires, as well as learning how to dress for the job they want.

The program will conclude with students doing presentations on what they learned and participating in mock interviews at the Lamar Institute of Technology.

The program has grown tremendously since 2022. Last year, only six students participated.