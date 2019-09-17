BEAUMONT, Texas — On Tuesday, The Maurine Gray Literacy Center hosted a United States Citizenship Naturalization Service in honor of Constitution Day.

Fifteen citizenship candidates from a variety of countries were welcomed and sworn in as new citizens of the United States. Ten of the new citizens were from Mexico, three from Somalia, one from India and one all the way from Nicaragua. They currently reside in different counties from across Southeast Texas.

The Honorable Keith F. Giblin, U.S. Magistrate, led the small service. He says it is days like this that cause him to sit back and count his blessings.

Maurine Gray Literacy Center

"I see men and women come from areas of the world where there is civil unrest and strife and things like that." Judge Kiblin said. "The living conditions are very, very bad so they are fulfilling their dream to be able to come here and be citizens and contribute."

One of those becoming a U.S. Citizen today was Alice Henderson. Henderson said she was very young when her mother brought he rover to the U.S. from Mexico. She said this process to become a citizen has taken years.

"I need somebody to pinch me because I still haven't processed it," Henderson said.

Henderson said she began cleaning houses once she came to america and is thankful to say that now she is a nurse's assistant and is so happy to return to her patients and not have to worry about getting deported.

Alice Henderson

"My family is my other half and I just thank Jesus that I don't have to worry about anything anymore," Henderson said. "I am so grateful, thankful and blessed."

A representative with the literary center said they were grateful to be able to host the service. The center offers programs and help with Citizenship test preparation, Basic literary tutoring and English as a Second Language (ESL.) For more information visit their website.