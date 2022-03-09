14-year-old suspect to be tried as adult in connection with murder of 25-year-old Beaumont man

Police interviewed witnesses and later learned the teenager was responsible for the shooting and killing of the man, court documents show.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 14-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult after police say his confession led to the discovery of a Beaumont man who was shot and killed in Sept. 2021.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday to the teenager for first-degree murder.

(Editor's Note: The video above is from a Sept. 27, 2021 newscast)

12News is not releasing the name of the suspect at this time due to his age.

Beaumont Police were called to the area of Crockett Street and Avenue C on the morning of Sept. 25, 2021, after a report of an abandoned car with blood inside.

When police arrived, they found a white Ford Crown Victoria. Evidence suggested a firearm was used, and police said there was a "significant amount of blood consistent with someone sustaining a serious injury."

No one was inside the car, but it was registered to Juan Borrego, 25, of Beaumont. Detectives made multiple failed attempts to contact Borrego, so they reached out to his family.

Borrego's family told detectives that their loved one hung out in the area of Goliad Street. Police interviewed witnesses in the area and learned the 14-year-old was responsible for the shooting and killing of Borrego, court documents show.

The 14-year-old was located and brought in for questioning at the Beaumont Police Department.

After he was advised of his rights by a judge, police said the teen agreed to speak with detectives. During the interview, the teen admitted to shooting Borrego. He also provided details about Borrego's body and the location of the abandoned car.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to locate Borrego's body shot multiple times near the area of Fourth Street and Crockett Street.

Borrego was a brother, son, and a soon-to-be husband.

District Attorney Bob Wortham told 12News the teen will be tried as an adult in connection with the murder of Borrego.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device