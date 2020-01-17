BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 1300 Entergy customers in Beaumont near Parkdale Mall were without power Friday afternoon.

The Entergy online outage map shows two outages of 669 and 692 customers along Dowlen Road, Old Dowlen Road and Texas 105.

Both outages currently show an estimated restoration time of 2 p.m. on the Entergy online outage map.

Parkdale Mall appears to be affected as well as some stores in Dowlen Town Center which includes Kohl’s and Kroger.

Energy spokesperson Andrew Schonert told 12News at about 1:30 p.m. that almost half of the customers had their power restored.

Entergy outage map at 1:35 p.m.

Entergy

Entergy is working to determine the cause of the outage he said.

Facebook users were posting about traffic snarls along Dowlen Road.

Customers along Dowlen road from U.S. 69 to Folsom Road, Old Dowlen between Dowlen and Texas 105 as well as 105 west to the LNVA canal appear to be affected.

Restoration times are estimates only according to the Entergy website.

"Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your house/business has power. We cannot restore power to structures with damaged electrical equipment," according to Entergy.

Entergy has an online outage map where you can view outages in their service area.

MORE | Entergy Outage Map

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Have you seen them? Jefferson County updates most wanted list

Burkeville teen, son of veteran, will walk 20+ miles Friday alongside friends to honor U.S. military

Guns, 50 lbs. marijuana found in Port Arthur home, man and woman arrested