x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

12News wins pair of Texas Broadcast News Awards

The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize "outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 12News newsroom team won two prestigious awards over the weekend.

Broadcast journalists from around the state gathered in Austin on Saturday night for the Texas Association of Broadcasters Second Annual Texas Broadcast News Awards to celebrate radio and television winner from around the state.

12News won two top awards in the smaller market television category  for Politics/Election Coverage and for Morning/Mid-day Newscast.

12News' 2022 midterm election night coverage won along with 12News Daybreak's coverage of an October 2022 fatal officer involved shooting.

MORE | View a complete winner's list

The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize "outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Nearly 600 entries were received for this year's contest.

Send us a news tip | Download the 12News app

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot inside Jasper home when bullet comes through window

Before You Leave, Check This Out