12News will be temporarily unavailable for some viewers due to scheduled maintenance

BEAUMONT, Texas — Certain 12News viewers will not be able to watch 12News for a brief period of time as we complete scheduled maintenance.

A portion of our viewing audience will be impacted on November 5 and November 6 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. central time.

This includes our ABC, NBC, MyTex, MeTv and Cozi channels.

The maintenance is not expected to impact Spectrum customers.

Over the air viewers and Suddenlink, NewWave, Dish and DIRECTV subscribers will not be able to access KBMT during scheduled maintenance times.

12News wants to thank our loyal audience for their patience and understanding as we complete this maintenance.

