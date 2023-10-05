12News welcomes Tia Johnson to Southeast Texas as newest member of the Daybreak team

"I’m looking forward to working with the Daybreak team at 12News, meeting members of the Southeast Texas community and telling their stories.”

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is excited to announce Tia Johnson as the newest addition to its morning news team.

She will be taking the helm of Daybreak alongside co-anchor Tracy Kennick and meteorologist Jeff Gerber weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., starting Monday, October 9th, 2023.

With a background steeped in journalism, a passion for storytelling and a deep connection to her Texas roots, Johnson is set to bring a fresh perspective to our viewers. Born and raised in Houston, Johnson's journey in journalism began at Prairie View A&M University, where she honed her skills and embraced her love of news.

Over the past five years, she has made her mark in newsrooms across the country, starting her career as a reporter for KTRE in Lufkin, Texas. She then joined the team at WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she earned recognition from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 2020. Most recently, she served as reporter/anchor for FOX4 News in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I’m so excited to be back in Texas. This new role at 12News not only gives me an opportunity to be closer to family, but to advance my career as a journalist," Johnson said

"I’m looking forward to working with the Daybreak team at 12News, meeting members of the Southeast Texas community and telling their stories.”

News director Ginny Sweeney warmly welcomed her to the team, saying, “Tia Johnson’s arrival at 12News is a significant moment for us. Her talent, experience, and passion for journalism will undoubtedly enrich our morning news program.

"We can’t wait to see Tia’s unique storytelling style resonate with our viewers and further strengthen our commitment to delivering top-notch news to Southeast Texas.”

Tia will also serve as an investigative journalist for 12News, as well as share anchor duties for 12News Midday at 11:00 a.m.