12News welcomes Jeremiah Stewart to the StormTrackers team

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is thrilled to announce the newest addition to the StormTrackers team, meteorologist Jeremiah Stewart. With a degree in meteorology & climatology from Texas A&M University, Jeremiah brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for weather forecasting to the 12News Stormtrackers.

Originally hailing from Crockett, Texas, Stewart has always been fascinated by the power of weather systems. Spending ample time with family in Beaumont over the years, he has developed a deep connection to Southeast Texas, considering it his second home. Now, he is excited to join the 12News family and serve the community he holds dear.

News Director Ginny Sweeney expressed her enthusiasm about Jeremiah’s arrival, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Jeremiah Stewart to the team. His expertise in meteorology, combined with his familiarity with Southeast Texas, makes him the perfect fit for our Stormtrackers. We look forward to his contributions in delivering accurate and timely weather information to our viewers.”

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn (and fellow Aggie) also expressed his excitement about Jeremiah joining the team. “Jeremiah’s educational background and passion for weather make him an excellent addition to the Stormtrackers. I am confident that his unique perspective and dedication to accurate forecasting will greatly benefit Southeast Texas.”

Jeremiah will bring his fresh insights and dedication to 12News Daybreak, airing weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Morning show viewers can expect detailed and reliable forecasts to help them plan their days and stay informed about weather conditions affecting Southeast Texas.

