12News saying goodbye, wishing good luck to anchor and multimedia journalist Cameron Sibert

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 12News team will be a bit smaller after Sunday due to the departure of a beloved staff member.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter Cameron Sibert is working his final shift on Sunday, September 10, 2023, before moving on to a bigger market.

You've seen him on DayBreak, The Beat, The Blitz and 12News at Midday, 5,6, and 10.

Sibert has also done live reports at fun Southeast Texas events like the South Texas State Fair, Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas, Clear the Shelters and more.

The entire 12News team will miss Sibert and is wishing him well as he moves on to his new position as anchor and reporter at KOCO 5 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sibert joined the 12News team as a reporter in June 2021 after graduating from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

By September 2021, he was promoted to weekend anchor.

During the 2023 32nd Annual Excellence in the Media Awards dinner hosted by the Press Club of Southeast Texas, Sibert was recognized for two of his stories.

Sibert received an award for best Sports Story for his coverage on the vandalism of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium.

He also received an award for best General News story for his interview with a woman who said she was innocent after a dead puppy was found locked in a metal cage in Groves.

During the 2022 31st Annual Excellence in the Media Awards dinner, Sibert won an award for best Feature Story for his reporting on the restoration of the Jefferson Theatre's pipe organ.

Sibert's favorite stories he's done while at 12News involve his extensive coverage on the Sabine Park Apartment Homes.

He first started reporting on the health and safety issues at the apartments in January 2023 after residents reported issues including living without running water.

Sibert credits 12News' coverage with leading to the demolition of nine buildings at the complex.

More of Sibert's favorite stories he's done during his time at 12News can be read below:

Sibert grew up on the South Shore of Massachusetts in a town called Bridgewater.

He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and worked as a staff writer at the school's newspaper, the Daily Collegian.

He was very involved in the student radio station, 91.1 FM WMUA, where he covered sports and was sports director during his senior year.

During his senior year he also joined the talent team of the eSports organization College Call of Duty League.

Sibert is a sports fanatic and primarily roots for New England teams but also loves the Washington Football Team. He enjoys both watching and playing golf and has worked at golf courses in the past.

He says he was always the kid who was constantly asking questions and challenging other people’s opinions.

Sibert has a passion for storytelling and believes everyone has a story to tell.

We know you'll miss him as much as we will.