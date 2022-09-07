Newscast programming changes coming to 12News

We're making a few changes to our newscast schedules in the next week.

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're making a few changes to our programming at 12News within the coming days.

To begin with, this Friday evening's 12News Tonight on NBC at 6:30 p.m. will be the last time we air a newscast at that time.

Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, we will begin simulcasting 12News at 6 on both ABC and NBC.

Beginning on Sunday night, September 11, 2022, we will simulcast 12News at 10 on both ABC and NBC instead of only on ABC.

During the upcoming NFL season on Sunday through Thursday nights, 12News at 10 will feature our main anchor team of Jordan Williams, Brenda Matute and Patrick Vaughn. The 409Sports team with Ashley Elam and Saphire Cervantes will also join them.

Another change beginning on Monday is 12News at Noon will start an hour earlier and become 12News at 11 a.m. The newscast will be simulcast on both ABC and NBC.

As you've probably already heard, NBC's Days of Our Lives is moving exclusively to the neatwork's streaming platform, Peacock, on Monday.

It will be replaced with the hour-long news program, NBC News Daily from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

NBC News Daily will be a first-of-its-kind, midday news program reporting on live breaking news and up-to-the-minute national, local and international news. NBC News Daily will have a signature, world-class reporting with award-winning journalists including, Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest.

NBC said this move to streaming was "more reflective of how most people currently watch Days of our Lives."

