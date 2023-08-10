12News making transmitter upgrades affecting Jasper area viewers Aug 13-25

These upgrades will make our signal more reliable for 12News viewers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is making upgrades to its transmitters from August 13th to August 25th.

During this period, over-the-air viewers in Jasper and the surrounding areas may experience a temporary signal disruption.

Don't worry, you can still watch our newscasts by using the 12News app, visiting 12NewsNow.com/Watch or via 12News Plus on Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

We appreciate your patience as we complete these upgrades that will make our signal more reliable for you, our viewers.

This maintenance will affect the over-the-air signals for the following channels...

12.1 – ABC12

12.2 – NBC12

12.3 – COZI

12.4 – METV

12.5 – MYTX

12.6 – ION

12.7 – True Crime

12.8 – Quest

12.9 – CourtTV

12.10 – ION Mystery

12.11 – GRIT

12.12 – LAFF

12.13 – Heroes & Icons

12.14 – Home Shopping Network

12.15 – QVC

12.16 - TWIST

