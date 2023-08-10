12News making transmitter upgrades affecting Jasper area viewers Aug 13-25

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is making upgrades to its transmitters from August 13th to August 25th.
During this period, over-the-air viewers in Jasper and the surrounding areas may experience a temporary signal disruption.
Don't worry, you can still watch our newscasts by using the 12News app, visiting 12NewsNow.com/Watch or via 12News Plus on Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.
We appreciate your patience as we complete these upgrades that will make our signal more reliable for you, our viewers.
This maintenance will affect the over-the-air signals for the following channels...
- 12.1 – ABC12
- 12.2 – NBC12
- 12.3 – COZI
- 12.4 – METV
- 12.5 – MYTX
- 12.6 – ION
- 12.7 – True Crime
- 12.8 – Quest
- 12.9 – CourtTV
- 12.10 – ION Mystery
- 12.11 – GRIT
- 12.12 – LAFF
- 12.13 – Heroes & Icons
- 12.14 – Home Shopping Network
- 12.15 – QVC
- 12.16 - TWIST
