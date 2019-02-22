The kitchen has turned into a second home for 12-year-old Adison James of Orange. She started cooking when she was four.

"It's mostly been fun though getting to learn new recipes and getting to cook by myself now," Adison said.

Her inspiration came from her dad, who was an executive chef for two years in Austin.

He says passing on the plate means a lot.

"To be able to share something your truly passionate about with your kids is an amazing experience," Daniel said.

The two submitted a video to the casting directors for the TV show Masterchef Junior.

It took less than a week for casting agents from LA to call.

"I was bouncing off the walls, I'm telling you I was jumping up and down and pointing at her. Trying not to make a sound in the phone," Daniel said.

"I was just like oh my god, this is actually happening. I was not expecting this but I kind of was and my brain was at a jumble at that point," Adison said.

The show invited both of them to come to Houston to show off Adison's skills.

With less than 48 hours until her audition, Adison is busy perfecting her craft by trying something new.

She is working to perfect a dish called 'Tropical Chicken.'

Daniel admits she may be a bit of an underdog, coming from a small town with a small kitchen.

But she feels right at home.

"I don't feel like I'm at a disadvantage, I love working here and it's a lot less for me to get distracted with," Adison said.

Adison will go to Houston this Saturday.

If she gets selected to be on the show, she will be the first person from Southeast Texas to go.