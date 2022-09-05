12-year-old dies after single vehicle ATV accident in Vidor

The Vidor Independent School District will have counselors available when the children return to school on Tuesday.

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating an single-vehicle ATV accident that left a child dead.

On September 4 at around 7:30 p.m., dispatch was called about an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.

The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with three passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed, which caused it to leave the roadway.

The driver was transported by family to Best Med Emergency Clinic in Vidor, where medical staff there called an ambulance.

The child was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Trauma Center, where she died, according to the release.

The Investigation is on-going at this time. The child’s name is not being released to allow the extended family to be contacted.

The Vidor Independent School District will have counselors available when the children return to school on Tuesday.

From a Vidor Police Department news release:

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center was advised of an accident involving a single vehicle ATV, side by side, near the intersection of S. Lakeside and Springdale. The vehicle was being operated by a 12-year-old female with 3 passengers. The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed causing it to leave the roadway. The driver was transported by family to Best Med Emergency Clinic in Vidor, where medical personnel summoned an ambulance. Acadian Ambulance Service transported the child to Christus St. Elizabeth Trauma Center, where the child succumbed to her injuries. The Investigation is on-going at this time. The child’s name is not being released to allow the extended family to be contacted. The Vidor Independent School District will have counselors available when the children return to school on Tuesday.