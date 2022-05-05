Hundreds gather for 11th annual luncheon supporting Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels is part of the nutrition and services for seniors.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hundreds of Southeast Texans packed the Event Centre Thursday for the 11th annual Deliver the Difference luncheon supporting Meals on Wheels.

12News anchor Jordan Williams had the honor of helping emcee the luncheon.



The fundraiser honored Elaine Shellenberger. She led the organization for 35 years and helped the non-profit evolve.



Meals on Wheels has more than 200 volunteers who hit the streets of Jefferson and Orange counties every weekday.

The president and CEO, Janci Kimball said, more are always needed as they work hard to stretch their dollars farther

"Now we're seeing the prices of gas rise, the price of food costs,” Kimball continued. “And those are very concerning because we are out on the road all day, and of course our business is food. So that's a constant challenge we face because we want to take care of as many seniors as we can.”

In addition, to helping host the luncheon, Williams said he’s honored to be a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer.

You can also get involved at SeniorMeals.org.