NEWTON, Texas — One family is crediting an 11-year-old Newton County boy for waking them up when their house caught fire early Monday morning.

Seth Watson, 11, realized a fire started in the bathroom of a home on the 100 block of County Road 3003 in Newton around 2 a.m., according to his grandmother Judy Huff.

Watson woke up Huff and his two sisters, who were all asleep, and told them to get outside.

"He helped me contain the fire in the bathroom until the fire department arrived," Huff said.

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department arrived within five minutes and the fire was contained to just the bathroom and a bedroom.

"Seth told me God must have woke him up with the smoke, the bathroom was in his room and filled quickly with smoke," Huff said. "He was very blessed to have woken up and be able to help us."

A faulty electrical wiring in an exhaust fan caused the fire.