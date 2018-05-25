100-year-old Thomas Jefferson Sasser of Port Neches, says he doesn’t have the secret to longevity, but his faith has helped him get to the century mark.

“I haven't found the fountain of youth,” laughed Sasser, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday (5/20). “But it's been a hard life. I have experienced a lot of problems. But the lord has blessed me and I have been able to survive all of it.”

Thursday the Veteran Affairs Outpatient Clinic held a ceremony to honor one of the oldest world war two veterans in southeast Texas. Current Port Neches Mayor and Navy veteran, Glenn Johnson, honoring Sasser, a former Port Neches mayor and Army veteran.

“Serving on the city council, and as mayor, serving in his church, First Baptist Church, serving his country, he’s done all these great things,” said Johnson. “It’s people like that who are a good foundation for our community.”

Johnson gave Sasser a proclamation from the city of Port Neches stating that May 20th, 2018 would be known as “T.J. Sasser Day”.

“I just cannot express the feelings that people have for me,” said Sasser. “I do not feel like I deserve all the accolades.”

Sasser’s family would disagree with their patriarch. Tammi Sasser Ogletree and Darin Sasser, the oldest grandchildren of T.J. or ‘Paw Paw’ as they call him, are still in awe of their grandfather after all these years.

“He’s seen a lot of the world evolve, and to be able to talk to him, and to know where he’s come from is very rare,” said Darin Sasser, also from Port Neches.

“I am just so blessed,” said Tammi Sasser Ogletree, who drove in from Livingston to be at the ceremony. “I’m blessed to be a part of his legacy part of his life. I’m so glad the VA did this, he’s a superstar today.”

Sasser is humble while receiving praise because with Memorial Day on Monday, Sasser never forgets those who paid the price for him to be here.

“There have been a lot of lives lost protecting this nation,” said Sasser, who was wounded in France during the war.

Sasser is part of the greatest generation, who paid the ultimate price so others don’t have to.

“Thank you, thank you for remembering me, and thinking enough of me,” said Sasser with a smile.

