'Nothing scares her': 10-year-old Buna Girl makes big appearance at 2023 YMBL Rodeo

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 10-year-old girl from Buna with a passion for the rodeo life made a big appearance at the 2023 YMBL Rodeo.

The family of Hadlee Reynolds said if there is one thing she does not do, it's back down from a challenge.

"I was champion barrel racer for Little Wranglers, champion pole vaulter for Little Wranglers, and I was champion all around," Reynolds said.

Reynolds has been competing since she was 2 years old. Throughout the years, the young girl has gained many titles with the help of her horse Belle.

"I trust her to go in there and do anything I want her to do," Reynolds said.

The 10-year-old's parents recognized their daughter's passion at a young age and constantly support her in achieving her goals.

"Nothing scares her, which scares me," Meagan Reynolds, Hadlee Reynolds' mother, said. "But, she's fearless and has been from the word go. That's just her nature, and I think her horse picks up on that too."

Hadlee Reynolds and Belle use their confident energy to claim many titles. They raced at the pro level at the YMBL Rodeo and achieved one of their best times.

"A 14.2," Hadlee Reynolds said. "That's what I ran at the YMBL, and I ran a 14.2 here."

Hadlee Reynolds decided to enter for a chance to win prize money and to hopefully attain the glory of winning a pro-race.

"She chose to give up her spot and allow another kid to take that spot," Meagan Reynolds said. "Cause she decided she wanted to run for the money, and she wanted to ride with the pros. She ended up placing sixth, which was just out of the money, but sometimes, it's not all about money."

The young girl plans to continue to work on improving her skills.

"That's what she wants to be when she grows up is, of course, it's a barrel racer," Meagan Reynolds said. "So this is something that she's thinking for longevity, not just for right now. She has high hopes to continue."