10-year-old boy in Orange with severe burns airlifted to Galveston burn unit

The 10-year-old boy was burned after he threw gasoline on a fire in the 6500 block of Tulane Road around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 10-year-old boy in Orange was airlifted to Galveston with severe burns Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at 7:40 p.m. March 6 when the boy threw gasoline on a fire in the 6500 block of Tulane Road, Orange County ESD #4 firefighters said.

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to the UTMB Burn Unit in Galveston with first and second degree burns, but he was conscious and alert when the helicopter took off, Orange County ESD #4 said.

Both the north and soundbound lanes of Highway 62 in Orange County were closed between Dempsey Drive and Tulane Road for about 30 minutes while the medical helicopter landed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.