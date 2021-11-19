'It's all worth it in the end' | 10 Southeast Texas children celebrate adoption day by joining their forever families

Judge Larry Thorne dressed up like the Hulk, to make the day all the more special for the kids.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten children in Jefferson County celebrated adoption day Friday by officially joining their forever families.

Nine of the adoptions were held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions. The only in-person adoption was the adoption of 4-year-old Ocean by Alania Robinson. Robinson said having her son makes the steps to adoption worth it in the end.

“It's all worth it in the end, if you can just take care of a child and have that child you can just love and support,” Robinson said.

Judge Larry Thorne dressed up like the Hulk to make the day all the more special for the children. This was Judge Thorne’s last adoption day.

November is National Adoption Month and National Adoption Day in Texas is the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year. Jefferson County’s adoption day was set for Nov. 19, 2021.

Many Texas children and teens are waiting to be adopted. Data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services shows at least 124 children who were placed in foster care in Southeast Texas.

To learn more about the adoption process visit Texas DFPS website.