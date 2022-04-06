Around $10 million worth of illegal narcotics seized in Dallas drug bust, police say

The Duncanville Police Department says its narcotics team was investigating the location after receiving a tip.

DALLAS — Authorities in Duncanville seized around $10 million worth of illegal drugs in Dallas on Thursday and two people will be facing federal charges, police said.

Police in Duncanville said its narcotics team had been investigating the location in the 5500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas after the department received a tip.

According to police, the narcotics team, a SWAT team and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the location at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Police said four adults and a juvenile were detained.

Police said two of the detainees will be facing federal drug charges and that the other three were found to not be involved in the illegal activity. The department did not specify which of the detainees were arrested.

Authorities found "several black plastic pallets commonly used to conceal methamphetamine" and "drums of liquid methamphetamine that were being processed for crystallization," police said.

According to Duncanville police, about 250 kilograms of methamphetamine, 30 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and a stolen vehicle were seized from the location. Police believe the illegal drugs have a street value of around $10 million.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's Dallas office was also called to assist in the investigation.