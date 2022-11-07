x
10 Lamar University students to be featured in award-winning series 'The College Tour'

Each student will lead a segment focusing on their own experiences and love for Lamar University.
Credit: Lamar University

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ten students from Lamar University will star in an award-winning series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stephanie Barron, Jay Fields, Antonio Lopez Maldonado, Allaina Melancon, Alexis Miller, Zaid Mohammed, Jacob Murphy, Hannah Norwood, Landon Richard, and Emily Smith will star in the next episode of “The College Tour.”

Filming began Monday morning at Lamar University and will run through Friday, November 11, 2022. The long-time host of "The College Tour", Alex Boylan, will be on campus Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for filming.

The process will showcase everything from campus involvement and student life to academics and research.

“The 30-minute episode will highlight everything that makes Lamar University the best choice for current and prospective Cardinals,” university officials said in a release.

Credit: Lamar Unversity
Credit: Lamar University

