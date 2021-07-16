1 woman killed, another injured after wreck along 16th St in Orange

It happened Thursday around in the 1200 block of 16th Street in Orange.

ORANGE, Texas — A wreck in Orange on Thursday left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Captain Robert Enmon with the Orange Police Department.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 16th Street in Orange. The jaws of life tool was used to remove one person from a vehicle.

Police have identified the woman killed in the collision as Barbara Jones, 53, of Huntsville.

The suspect at-fault is a 39-year-old Houston woman whose name is not being released at this time.

Police believe she left the scene with multiple broken bones and facial injuries. She is in the hospital for medical treatment as of Thursday night.



Police said it’s too early to confirm if charges will be filed as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.