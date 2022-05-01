1 recovering after being struck by a car on Gulfway Dr in Port Arthur

It happened Wednesday in the 3700 block of Gulfway Drive around 6:15 p.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One person is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a car on a Port Arthur roadway.

It happened Wednesday in the 3700 block of Gulfway Drive around 6:15 p.m. near the Gulfway Washeteria.

12News crew was at the scene and saw the driver cooperating with Port Arthur Police.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

