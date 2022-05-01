x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 recovering after being struck by a car on Gulfway Dr in Port Arthur

It happened Wednesday in the 3700 block of Gulfway Drive around 6:15 p.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One person is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a car on a Port Arthur roadway.

It happened Wednesday in the 3700 block of Gulfway Drive around 6:15 p.m. near the Gulfway Washeteria.

12News crew was at the scene and saw the driver cooperating with Port Arthur Police.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

In Other News

1 struck by car in Port Arthur, taken to hospital by ambulance