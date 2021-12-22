Passenger dies after SUV crashes into back of dump truck on Hwy. 124 in Jefferson County

It happened at the intersection of Craigen Road and Highway 124 around 5:15 p.m.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a Wednesday night fatal crash after an SUV collided into the back of a dump truck, according to a DPS news release.

DPS said it happened at the intersection of Craigen Road and Highway 124 around 5:15 p.m. That's just northeast of Hamshire.

Troopers said their initial investigation shows a 2010 Toyota SUV was traveling northeast behind a 1994 Mack dump truck on the highway.

The driver of the Toyota SUV struck the rear of the dump truck for an unknown reason, the release says.

The driver of the dump truck fled the scene and was later located uninjured by Troopers.

The identities of the driver and passenger of the Toyota have not been confirmed at this time. The driver of the Toyota SUV was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by a Jefferson County justice of the peace.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.