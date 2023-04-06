1 dead, 2 injured after Thursday evening crash on Highway 12 near Mauriceville

DPS Lt. Chuck Havard tells 12News a car attempted to make a U-turn when it was T-boned by a truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One person is dead and two are injured after a Thursday evening crash near Mauriceville.

Officials responded to the scene at 5:15 p.m. on Highway 12, about one mile east of Mauriceville, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard.

Preliminary investigation reveals a car was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 when they attempted to make a U-turn.

The car made the turn in front of a truck, causing the truck to T-bone the car, according to Havard.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene by an Orange County Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital in Beaumont and another passenger received minor injuries, according to Havard.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.