LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a moment to remember for a group of kids from Down Syndrome of Louisville as they got the surprise of their life – a chance to meet the Backstreet Boys.

The “Larger Than Life” moment happened for the kids after they submitted a video in hopes of meeting the group.

Their efforts worked with Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson sending them a video message early Friday.

“The passion. The joy that you put into that music video was inspiring, thank you so much,” Richardson said.

The fans got to meet the group backstage and received autographs. They even got a chance to enjoy the show.

