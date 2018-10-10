HOUSTON – Individual tickets for Astros American League Championship Series home games will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.

The tickets go on sale starting at 9 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS and online at www.astros.com/postseason.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

With Monday’s win over the Cleveland Indians, the Astros clinched their spot in the ALCS and also recorded the franchise’s first postseason sweep.

© 2018 KHOU